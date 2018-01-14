Tarky: I couldn’t see my future anywhere else

Clarets defender James Tarkowski stated that he couldn’t envisage his future anywhere else after signing a long-term contract at Turf Moor.

The former Oldham Athletic and Brentford centre back put pen to paper on a new deal which will expire in June 2022, replacing his existing deal which was due to run out at the end of next term.

The 25-year-old, who has contributed to nine of Burnley’s 10 clean sheets in the Premier League, having missed the goalless draw with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, was also delighted to have that added security.

Asked if he was happy to get his new contract sewn up, he said: “Of course, it’s been a really good six months so far, I’ve enjoyed it and the team is going well so it was the right thing to do.

“The club offered me something even though I had two years left on my deal so I’m happy to have that bit of security in terms of the length of the contract and hopefully it’ll be a successful four years.

“The first part of my contract here was tough to get through at first in terms of playing time. It’s not always easy to see that long term goal in terms of playing and doing well.

“Obviously once you get in and you start seeing your performances picking up a bit and the team starts doing well I can, personally, only see myself at this club for a long time. It’s nice to be able to commit my future here.”

Tarkowski, statistically one of the best performing defenders in the top flight, hasn’t set any long term goals as of yet but his short term ambition is to ensure that Burnley end this campaign positively.

“At the minute I’m just enjoying playing,” he said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. When I was out of the team all I really wanted to do was get on and play.

“While I’m playing I’ll try to keep up my level of performances and go from there really. I haven’t really set any long term goals.

“I do want to play for England at some point but my main priority is here at Burnley and making sure the team is doing well.

“Yes it has been incredible so far. I’ve been saying for quite a while, though, that it’s not about half a season or a quarter of a season while we’re doing well.

“We’ve got to make sure that the full season is up to the standards that we expect of ourselves and so far it has been but there’s still a bit of a way to go yet.”