Tarky aims to add to his goal return

James Tarkowski has vowed to use his head more in an attempt to give the Clarets the edge in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old defender, who scored his first goal for the club in the defeat to Watford at Turf Moor, believes that set-pieces can be the key to winning games.

The former Brentford centre back pointed to England’s World Cup campaign as proof with Gareth Southgate’s side netting nine of their 12 goals from dead ball situations in Russia.

Tarkowski, who head Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner past Hornets’ goalkeeper Ben Foster, said: “It’s something we always work on and look at.

“You saw at the World Cup in the summer how effective England were with their set pieces, it can win you a game if it’s a tight game, it can be the difference. It’s something we pride ourselves on doing right in both boxes.”

Meanwhile, the Three Lions defender, who made his international bow against Italy at Wembley, revealed that there was no major inquest in to Burnley’s first defeat of the campaign.

Tarkowski accepts that the result was an anomaly, with Sean Dyche’s men conceding three goals in a home game just once in 74 competitive outings beforehand - against Spurs in December.

“It’s one game so we’re not going to over analyse it and say we’ve got a big problem, but you never really want an off day so we will look at it,” he said, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Craven Cottage to play Fulham.

“It’s something we’ve got to look at and improve on.

“We don’t have many of them, we don’t concede three goals very often and we’re not known for being sloppy, we’re known for being at it all the time so that’s disappointing.”

Ben Mee echoed those sentiments, conceding the outcome and the manner of it was a rarity for the Clarets under Dyche.

“We’ll take everything in to account and look to make improvements,” he said. “W e don’t get many of them so I’m sure we’ll rebound and get it back together.

“We want the crowd to stay with us and see the lads working hard out there.

“They’re always giving everything for the team so we want the crowd to stay with us, keep on our side and keep the boys going. That’s a big part of it as well.”