Tarkowski is latest Claret capped by England

James Tarkowski is Burnley’s 28th senior England international after being named in the starting line up to face Italy at Wembley.

Tarkowski will line up in a back three against the Azzurri as he makes his Three Lions bow in the final friendly before Gareth Southgate named his provisional World Cup squad immediately after the end of the Premier League season.

The 25-year-old is the fourth Claret capped by England in under two years - after a 42-year wait after Martin Dobson featured for the last time as a Burnley player in 1974.

Kieran Trippier, who spent four years at Burnley, playing under Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche, also starts, with Nick Pope again on the bench.