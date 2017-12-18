Tarkowski charged by FA

Burnley centre back James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the FA, following an elbow to the ribs of Brighton striker Glenn Murray in Saturday’s goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

Tarkowski has until 6 p.m. on Tuesday to respond, and is facing the prospect of a three-match suspension which could rule him out of the games against Spurs, Manchester United, and Huddersfield Town.

Tarkowski gave away a penalty after a tangle of legs with Murray, who missed the subsequent spot kick, and then caught the striker in the ribs with his elbow.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton wanted another penalty, but referee Chris Kavanagh did not see the incident.

Murray himself said afterwards: “I can’t remembee what happened, I felt something in my ribs, the referee didn’t see it so whatever...”

And in his battle with Tarkowski: “I’m sure he enjoyed it as much as I did. It’s good when you can both shake hands after the game and move on from it.”

Sean Dyche was frustrated with the initial penalty award, and subsequent failure to even book Albion substitute Jose Izquierdo for a dive under no contact from Ben Mee.

He feels diving is the bigger scourge, and said: “I think, there’s no suggestion there wasn’t contact with the elbow, but I think we’re suggesting people go down rather easily now, we can suggest that.

“I didn’t see it at the time, I’ve seen it since, but that’s for them to pick the bones out of.

“You have to be careful, if you’re going to start opening everything up, I’d start with simulation.

“I’d solve that before we worry about anything else.

“I think it would be a tough one, we saw Lukaku the other week, who wasn’t charged, against Brighton, but we’ll have to wait and see what the powers that be decide to do.”

It could bring up a bizarre situation in which Burnley could be without Tarkowski against Spurs, but Spurs will be able to field Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who most onlookers feel should have had sent off at Manchester City on Saturday, but were booked, and their incidents could therefore not be reviewed after being seen to be dealt with at the time.

Dyche added: “I’ll be careful with my words now, but there are some interesting cases recently.

“We need to fine tune one or two things. I’m big on simulation, and it’s going on all across the pitch across the league. If they’re clamping down on things, it certainly should be in balance to that and include that.”