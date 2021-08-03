Supercomputer reveals where Burnley will finish in the Premier League this season

Burnley head into their sixth successive season in the top flight after finishing 17th with 39 points last term.

And the latest projection has revealed whether Sean Dyche's side can make it lucky number seven at this level.

Meanwhile, the potential additions of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane to an already strong squad make Manchester City clear favourites to secure top spot again.

Chelsea, following their impressive end to last season and Champions League success under Thomas Tuchel, are backed to finish as runners-up.

The rest of the top four is made up of Liverpool, predicted to finish third again, and Manchester United, who still have work to do to close the gap at the top despite the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Spurs and Leicester will qualify for the Europa League, while Arsenal are expected to make slow progress and finish in seventh.

At the other end of the table, newly-promoted Norwich, Watford and Brentford are all touted for an immediate return to the Championship.

This forecast comes via bettingexpert.com’s supercomputer, an algorithm that has analysed informative betting markets including title winner, top six, top half finish and relegation.

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Manchester City are hard to look past as title winners once again, so it’s no surprise that our supercomputer has them top of the pile.

“Chelsea, after last season’s drastic improvement and Champions League success, are predicted to run City closest, while Liverpool and Manchester United make up the top four.

“At the other end of the table, the newly-promoted trio of Norwich, Watford and Brentford are expected to find the step up too difficult.”

