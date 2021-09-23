Summer signing Maxwel Cornet has 'lifted the whole place', says Burnley defender

Burnley player Maxwel Cornet and the Burnley fans react after a chance is missed during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

The 32-year-old full back revealed that the summer signing from Lyon is never without a smile on his face.

And the ex-Aston Villa man has been impressed with the energy and enthusiasm that the winger has brought to the group.

He said: "He's great and you can see the impact that he's had around the stadium. When he came on at the weekend the stadium was electric and he's brought that air of energy with him.

Burnley's English defender Matthew Lowton (L) vies with Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (R) during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on September 18, 2021.

"He's always got a smile on his face when he comes in, he's working hard, he's trying to speak to the lads in English. He's brought a great feel and he's just lifted the whole place."

Lowton believes that the Ivorian's infectious personality both on and off the pitch has already started to rub off on the squad.

Cornet is clearly a player that wears his heart on his sleeve. The passion and desire in his performance against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup was there for all to see.

The 24-year-old missed a number of gilt-edged chances against the Clarets' League Two opposition midweek, but he made amends with a hand in two of the home side's four goals.

His animated celebration showed just how much the occasion meant to him. Lowton said: "He's been like that in training.

"He's very energetic and very passionate.

"It's refreshing, it's good to see and it's nice that players are coming in with that kind of passion to show that they want to help the team.

"It helps us, it lifts the boys when you've got someone like that around. You seem him on Tuesday night taking players on, carrying us up the field and creating chances, it's what we need."

Cornet hasn't wasted any time in getting acquainted with his new team-mates since signing on the dotted line at the back end of last month.

He's already been getting involved in the Burnley squad's WhatsApp group having posted in the aftermath of the 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

"He fired a text into the group after the game at the weekend," said Lowton.

"He was saying how much he enjoyed it and how much he's enjoyed the first couple of weeks here.

"We have a great group of lads here that welcomes anyone in.

"We are all trying to help him, he speaks a little bit of English and seems a nice guy.