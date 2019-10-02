Striker Conor Gaul is on the ball for Blues in FA Trophy win over Sheffield

When Clitheroe trailed 1-0 at home to Sheffield on Saturday the proverb ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ sprung to mind.

The Blues had just claimed their first competitive victory at Shawbridge under boss Phil Brown when seeing off league leaders Workington AFC midweek.

Charlie Russell and Cole Lonsdale were on target for the hosts in the BetVictor NPL North West Division, but Clitheroe were well off the pace for 45 minutes of their FA Trophy tie.

The visitors, who are fourth in the Northern Premier League South East Division, took the lead in the 34th minute when Lee Cooksey netted with a second bite of the cherry.

Brown said: “It was good, one of those proverbial ‘game of two halves’. We looked as though we were suffering with a little bit of a hangover from Tuesday’s game, we looked a bit slow and lethargic.

“I don’t know what it is, but I think sub-consciously your mental energy can be drained. It all stems from the euphoria of beating top of the league.

“You see it happening right across all levels of football. We got in to the players at half-time, talked through a few things and luckily they got it out of their system.

“We got a reaction after looking half a yard off in the first half and we looked a lot better. We were deserved winners in the end.”

The home side equalised in the 67th minute when Conor Gaul and the returning Ollie Wood combined for Oscar O’Neill to convert.

A replay at The BT Local Stadium looked the most likely outcome until Gaul took matters in to his own hands.

The forward finished off a fine solo run in the third minute of stoppage time to earn the Blues a preliminary round tie against Prescot Cables at Shawbridge on October 12th.

“The second half performance was much better,” said Brown. “We scored a brilliant goal, it was really well worked with a great finish to cap it off.

“We had a couple of half chances to win the tie, but when we entered in to injury time we thought we had missed the opportunity to win it on our own turf.

“However, Conor Gaul shows a bit of creativity and scored a fine individual goal to win it. It was a really good outcome considering we hadn’t technically turned up in the first half. There was no better time to score that winning goal.”

The turnout in the Ribble Valley was one of the best in the competition over the weekend. Only ties between Runcorn Linnets and Marine AFC and Ossett United against Widnes FC boasted more than the 272 that attended Shawbridge.

“It was great to get back-to-back wins, especially at home,” said Brown. “That makes it even more special.

“We had 300 on when the weather was awful against Workington and to get 272 on in bad weather against Sheffield is testament to the support that everybody is giving the team.

“To give them another win was even more pleasing and rewarding. Hopefully they’ll come out and support us again.”

Team: Connor King, Andrew Jackson, Cole Lonsdale, Oliver Muir, Markell Foulds, Oscar O’Neil (Charlie Mulgrew), Terry Cummins, Charlie Russell (c), Ollie Wood (Jack Price), Conor Gaul, Jacob Gregory (Jake Connelly). Subs: Jake Connelly, Charle Mulgrew, Jack Price. Not used - Danny Gray, Cameron Terry.