Steven Defour: Clarets not getting rub of the green

It’s not quite falling for the Clarets at the moment, according to Belgian international Steven Defour.

Anthony Martial’s strike at Turf Moor condemned Burnley to a seventh game without a win in the Premier League as Manchester United came out on top in a tight encounter.

It was the third game in succession in the top flight that Sean Dyche’s side had been edged out by a single goal margin but the home side had the chances to salvage something against Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils.

After going behind to the Frenchman’s 54th minute finish, Johann Berg Gudmundsson hit the crossbar from a set-piece, James Tarkowski was inches away from converting the Icelandic international’s cross while substitute Sam Vokes was just off target with a header from a corner.

“We were unfortunate,” said the 29-year-old. “I think we played a good game. I don’t think United had too many golden opportunities when hitting us on the counter attack.

“They have those kind of ‘cheating’ players where they leave them on top, just waiting to get hold of the ball to have the chance of scoring.

“We have the feeling that we should have got something from this game, but we didn’t. We know we played a good game so we’ll just have to continue to work hard.”

He added: “The margins are very tight. We had some good chances in the second half to score a goal.

“It’s not quite falling for us. Johann’s free kick is on the bar, at some point Tarky couldn’t quite get his foot on it.

“It’s little things where in the first half of the season they may have gone in. It’s not falling but we still have to work.

“We’ve played again with confidence, just today we’ve gone up against Manchester United. They’re a strong team and second in the league.”