Squad update from Sean Dyche ahead of key trip to Newcastle United

The Clarets were without the pair at Wolves for the goal-less draw at Molineux on Wednesday night, with their bans having been delayed after the home game with Spurs on Sunday was postponed.

However, they return to the squad, and will be expected to start at St James' Park, despite the fine performances of Nathan Collins and Jack Cork in their place.

However, Burnley will again be without striker Ashley Barnes with a thigh problem, while Phil Bardsley, who missed the draw at Wolves with an unspecified problem, is also expected to be out again, along with Dale Stephens, who has had Covid 19, without feeling ill.

Dyche said: "Barnesy is going to be weeks, not days, hopefully not too many weeks, but it's a longer-term situation.

"Dale Stephens we're monitoring through the Covid protocols, of course, so he'll come back in according to them, and Bardo has a niggly one - shouldn't be too drastic but probably won't get in the squad for the weekend.