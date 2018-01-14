Skipper recalls being ‘nervous wreck’ ahead of Eagles clash

Skipper Ben Mee recalls being a ‘nervous wreck’ the last time that the Clarets took on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old wasn’t involved in the matchday squad last April after failing to recover from a shin injury that forced his withdrawal from the 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the previous fixture at Turf Moor.

Burnley’s Premier League future was hanging in the balance at the time as they sat five points above the drop zone with four games remaining.

Ashley Barnes eased the tension slightly when opening the scoring against the Eagles in the seventh minute before Andre Gray quelled the anxiety when putting the game to bed in the 85th minute.

Mee believes that was the moment that transformed the club’s fortunes on the road and, as a result, they’ll go in to this game in Croydon in a much more comfortable position.

With the Clarets seventh in the top flight, boasting the sixth best away record in the division, the central defender said: “I wasn’t involved in it unfortunately. I wasn’t involved in that trip.

“It was fantastic for the lads to get that win down there last season and they’ll have good memories of it. I definitely have good memories of watching it.

“I was a nervous wreck but it was brilliant. It was fantastic that we managed to get that win at that stage and it lifted all the pressure off the lads.

“I’m sure they’ll have fond memories and we’ll go back there looking to work hard again.

“It was good to get that first win after going so close on so many occasions. Getting that win was massive for us and gave us a little bit of a cushion. It was brilliant.”

Sean Dyche’s side are five points adrift of the top six after 22 games played this term and they’re nine points clear of Watford in 10th position.

The hope now is that the Clarets can build on that promising start to the season.

“We want to carry it on and keep doing well and keep playing well away from home,” Mee said.

“We’re looking forward to the games coming up and we’ll look to build on what we’ve achieved so far in the first half of the season.

“We’ve got a big half of the season to come and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s disappointing not to have a good cup run, but we’ll look forward and try to kick on with our league form. We’ll go there, work hard and try to get three points.”