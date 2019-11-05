Skipper Ben Mee drawing a line under 'frustrating' 300th game for Burnley

Burnley captain Ben Mee had celebrated each of his previous milestones at Turf Moor with at least a point.

From the 2-2 draw against Sean Dyche's Watford on his debut to the goalless stalemate against Southampton at St Mary's on his 250th appearance, he'd always pocketed something.

Game number 50 brought another point, this time against Barnsley at Oakwell, his 100th was a 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Clarets shared the spoils with Brighton as the skipper reached 150 while his 200th was marked by a 4-1 home win over Sunderland.

However, his 300th outing failed to follow suit. In fact, it was a largely forgettable afternoon for Burnley as they were well beaten by Sheffield United inside 45 minutes at Bramall Lane.

The Blades, managed by Chris Wilder, tore up the script in South Yorkshire as John Lundstram netted his second and third goals of the campaign and John Fleck got off the mark for the season.

"It was very frustrating, disappointing, there were too many of us not at it," said Mee. "It was not a good day for us.

"We prepared right, we prepared well and I guess sometimes it can happen. As I said too many of us were not at the races today.

"There was an improvement (in the second half), we didn’t concede, but we didn’t create enough chances."

He added: "We were a bit too lax before half-time as well. We wanted to keep it tight before half-time and go in 1-0 down and then regroup from there. But obviously that didn’t happen.

"You prepare well for it (Sheffield United’s style) and do what you can but it’s on the day that counts. They were the better team today."

Mee, who was initially brought to the club on loan by Eddie Howe, is looking to draw a line under the last episode and move on.

Victory over West Ham United on home soil was the turning point last season and Saturday's game against the Hammers could prove pivotal again.

"It’s a nice milestone and I’m looking to play many more, but it’s not on my mind at the minute," he said.

"It’s not something I’m thinking about, I’m just frustrated. We’ll pick ourselves up and go next week.

"We can't get too down, things can happen like this, we can be defeated, and we showed a bit of pride second half, but we wanted to come here and win the game, that was our main aim.

"We’ll pick ourselves up, be positive this week and have a good few days’ training ahead of a big game."

Mee added: "We need to analyse it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

"The thing with football is you can’t get too high or too low, we’re quite good at that to be fair.

"We won’t get too down on ourselves, we’ve been in worse positions before and we’ll come back stronger.

"It doesn’t happen often. It happened too many times last season and we don’t want it to happen too many times this season.

"We’re still in the mix and have been doing alright. Credit to them and we’ll come back stronger."