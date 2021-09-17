Sean Dyche’s Burnley dynasty - boss among club’s all-time greats

Sean Dyche

And while Dyche isn’t one for dwelling on his achievements in the moment, he is well aware of the legacy he will leave at Turf Moor.

As it stands, only the legendary Haworth, in charge from July 1910 to December 1924, and Harry Potts, at the helm from February 1958 to February 1970, have been in the hot seat longer than Dyche, from October 2012 to the present day.

Potts later returned from February 1977 to October 1979.

Harry Potts

But Haworth and Potts are the only managers to deliver major silverware to the club, Haworth winning Burnley’s only FA Cup in 1914, and first First Division title in 1921, and Potts landing the First Division Championship in 1960, taking the club to their third, and last, FA Cup Final in 1962.

As Dyche smiled: "Not much to deliver on then!”

He is the club’s most successful manager of the modern era, however, twice winning promotion to the Premier League and guiding the club back to European football after 51 years away, and he admitted: "I think I respect my role in the fact it's tough - football management has got even tougher, all managers will tell you that, with the varying media angles and media streams, a lot of feedback, a constant stream of it.

"There's a short-term view sometimes, rather than a medium to long-term, all that sort of stuff.

"So I respect my role in that it has been a long time, but I respect the people involved, the outgoing board, the new board - the outgoing board stood by me, especially in the early days when it wasn't always good news, varying spells along the way when we've had a few hiccups and been questioned, and now the new board, they haven't wavered at all after a tough start, 'we know what you're about, we've studied the club for a while'.

"Obviously last season was a fair sign of us working as a team under duress, to make sure we got the job done, the minimum job, to stay in the Premier League, and they bought into that.

"I have a lot of respect for both boards and all members of the boards since I've been here, and the fans of course.

"I want to build on that, I haven't time to sit back and relax, I can assure you, I know there is work right in front of us, never more so than after the start we've had.

"We've got to deliver beyond the difficulties to make sure we're back on track.”

New chairman Alan Pace, asked on his arrival at the club in January whether Dyche had a job for life, said:

Asked if Dyche had a job for as long as he wanted, Pace said: “Absolutely. Sean is one of the things that led us to want to do this. It’s really important for people to realise that and hopefully I have expressed that to him directly.

“Longevity and consistency and the good fortune of having someone who is a strong and capable leader like he is, is a blessing for us.

“Leaders do one thing – they help us do things we didn’t think we could do. They bring us and raise us above ourselves.“

And while another four years isn’t ‘life’, Dyche added: "Kind words from an open-minded man, in my experience, we're still forming a deeper relationship and knowledge of each other, but he's been very open with me and candid about the situation, how he sees it, how he wants to develop the club, and I've enjoyed those talks, and we'll see where that goes.

"But you've heard me say before, football is a tough industry, at some point it changes for good or bad reasons, I've not in the habit of making that happen, that's obvious.

"I've been linked with so many situations and I said all along 'I'm still here', and guess what, I am, so I think I've been pretty fair with my words.