Sean Dyche proud of his group's show of character

Deadline Day was a race against time in more ways than one for the Clarets.

Fortunately, Sean Dyche’s side had a 50% strike rate as they snatched a point against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Sean Dyche

Though no extra bodies were brought in to bolster Burnley’s squad before the transfer window closed, they were successful in beating the clock to claim an 18th point on the road in the Premier League.

The visitors had trailed to Magpies’ skipper Jamaal Lascelles second half header.

However, they drew level with five minutes remaining when goalkeeper Karl Darlow put the ball in to his own net after Sam Vokes’s header came down off the underside of the crossbar.

And Dyche was proud of his group’s show of character as they climbed back to seventh in the top flight.

Kevin Long came in for the injured James Tarkowski

“For the fact we’re patching up and moving the team around and try to get the team to play fluidly with lots of changes then overall I’m pleased with what is factually our 18th point on the road against last season getting seven on the road,” he said.

“You have to be pleased with that, it’s very tough going away from home in the Premier League and in the first half they were better than us, it was a bit of a soft first half for us.

“In the second half, we grew into the game, we responded well to their goal and the last seven or eight minutes we’ve dominated in our attacking third and we could have nicked it on another day.”

Dyche added: “This team has got plenty of character and that’s an important factor, we all like the joys of football and tactical understanding but sometimes it comes down to a willingness and a desire and people impacting it from the bench.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow can't prevent Sam Vokes' header from eventually going in off the back of his head

“We saw beyond a definite penalty which we didn’t get, we haven’t had one all season, so we saw beyond all the challenges and a group of people giving everything to try and get something.”

Burnley have now gone 30 league games without being awarded a penalty, a statistic that Dyche simply struggles to fathom.

Considering the incidents that have gone unpunished, such a stretch without a decision is nothing short of staggering.

Stuart Attwell failed to punish Joe Hart for a foul on Chris Wood in October while Paul Tierney overlooked Jonas Lossl’s infringement on Jeff Hendrick.

Now it was Simon Hooper’s turn as he chose to ignore appeals when Jack Cork was clearly impeded by Paul Dummett.

Instead, the Clarets faced a fifth spot kick of the term when Phil Bardsley brought down Brazilian midfielder Kenedy.

Justice was served, though, as Nick Pope saved from Joselu.

“The lad slipped, but once he slipped he’s made sure Cork can’t get to the ball and that’s a penalty,” said Dyche.

“No qualms with their penalty. We just can’t get one. Even after that Barnes has took it on his chest, he puts his hand on the back of the defender and he goes down, I was amazed, I was a defender and I can’t remember ever doing that.”

Aaron Lennon was handed his debut for the club on the hour, replacing Scott Arfield, while Vokes and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou replaced Ashley Westwood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson respectively.

And Dyche was more than pleased with the positive impact that the trio had on the fixture.

He said: “Vokesy of course. It will go down as an own goal but he gets a deft touch to get something for us.

“I thought Aaron did very well when he came on, he definitely impacted the game and GK showed moments, he’s not as experienced as Aaron at this level and in English football.

“It’s good signs. I’m really pleased with the mentality, we attempt not to make excuses, there were none, we’ve got injuries, that’s just the way it goes, a group of people doing everything to get another point on the board, which we did.”

The result saw the Clarets jump back to seventh in the table at the expense of Leicester City who were beaten 2-1 by Everton at Goodison Park.