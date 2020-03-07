Sean Dyche on the draw with Spurs, Chris Wood's penalty claim and referee Jon Moss' performance

Sean Dyche felt "whole stadium thought we were going to get a winner" as Burnley extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games with a 1-1 draw at home to Spurs.

And he could not believe his side were denied a penalty to win it, after striker Chris Wood - who had put the Clarets ahead in the first half with his 11th goal of the season - appeared to be fouled from behind by Spurs centre back Davinson Sanchez.

Jon Moss brandishes one of nine yellow cards

Dele Alli had equalised from the spor after a foul from skipper Ben Mee on Erik Lamela, but Burnley keeper Nick Pope was otherwise untroubled by the visitors, on a night where the Clarets arguably deserved more.

Dyche said, of the penalty claim: "It's a strange thing, I've spoken about it for years, and I think football has to be careful, personally, we saw it today with (Joe) Gomez, it's a definite foul but he tries to stay on his feet, and because he doesn't flail his arms out and go sliding on his face, nothing is given, and then they go through and score.

"Similar with Chris Wood, he tries to do the right thing, bring it down on his chest and turn in the box, to go and score, and it's clearly obvious, the lad comes through the back of him, it's inside the box, and he gets nothing.

"Now, if he tumbles on the floor holding his face, or whatever they do, the chances are he gets something.

"So I think the game needs to be careful. The powers that be need to take a look at it - they're not doing, no one wants to touch it.

"It's a strange situation, the diving is bad enough, but the fact if you do the right thing you get nothing, and you the wrong things you get most, I think that's a strange thing.

"And I think we came off with five or six bookings, which is nearly impossible.

"Football is bizarre if a game like that with hardly an incident gets nine bookings. I don't know where it is."

Surely incidents like that are what VAR is for, but Dyche, a fan of the technology being used, admitted: "They must have deemed it's not a penalty, anywhere else on the pitch, every fan in the country thinks that's a foul.

"It's not about that though, the performance was better than one incident.

"It was a much stronger performance.

"But after the Gomez one, Woody, Barnesy last year gets brought down in the box, nothing given because he jumps up and we score,...how can you not get it for doing the right thing?

"It's bizarre. That's why people dive, they realise if you go down for everything, you're going to get your fair share, and if you get caught, the worst you can get is a yellow card.

"It's one of my things.

"But I must make it clear, it's not clever play, there's a difference. Clever play has been there for ever, you clip a centre forward, they go down, that's clever play.

"We're on about people going all over the place, but no one seems to be going on about it apart from me."

Referee Jon Moss had a somewhat erratic performance, booking nine players after letting arguably the two worst fouls of the game go unpunished in the first half, from Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, and Dyche added: "I thought first half he didn't seem to give a lot, and then in the second half he seemed to give everything.

"A couple of their staff were having a word at half-time, not in an over the top way and nothing in the tunnel, just when we were walking off. I think they felt there was not enough given, whether that affected it I don't know.

"Second half it seemed like everything was given, I am confused by the refereeing at the moment because I don't know what they are going to give and what they are not going to give, which is hard as a manager. You just toss a coin and hope it drops your way."

After the goal-less draw at Newcastle, where the Clarets were slightly below-par, Dyche was delighted with the response: "Performance-wise I was really pleased, first half we were excellent, both in and out of possession.

"You want to get your noses in front even more, because they are still a good side, I know they have got injuries, but they have very good players.

"Half-time, I said to the players 'I think they'll change their shape' and they tried to get on the press and looked to have more vigour and urgency and got a grip of the game.

"They got a penalty, which was our mistake, but I was really pleased with how we got gold of the game again.

"It's not easy when you play these teams and they build momentum, but we re-gripped the game, and I think the whole stadium thought we were going to get a winner.

"That was pleasing, and we've moved a long way with that, the ebbs and flows of a game, if it starts getting away from us, we can find a way of re-gripping it.

"So, overall, another point, and it keeps an unbeaten run going which is difficult in the Premier League."