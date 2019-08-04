Sean Dyche on Matej Vydra’s future

Sean Dyche insists Matej Vydra could still have a role to play at Burnley, despite sitting on the bench for the last two pre-season friendlies.

The Czech Republic international scored twice behind closed doors against Tranmere Rovers and netted against Port Vale a fortnight ago.

But he was the only outfield player not to get on the pitch against Nice and again on Saturday against Parma.

The 27-year-old made only 17 appearances last season in all competitions after signing from Derby for £11m, scoring on his debut against Olympiakos, and his first start against Bournemouth.

However, he found his opportunities limited as the season went on, and he has been linked with a string of clubs at home and abroad.

Asked whether he could still be with the club after Thursday’s transfer deadline, Dyche said: “Yes, there is every chance. I have made it clear many times, we are not in a position where we need to sell anyone.

“Any sale will be thought through, it won't be a case of we need to sell someone, quite obviously after the years in the Premier League and we are not throwing money around. We are not under pressure to sell anyone.”

Another player signed for a significant amount of money, in Burnley’s world, who has struggled for game time, is Nahki Wells, who worked hard to make an impression as a substitute against Parma.

He missed the first two weeks of pre-season after his international commitments with Bermuda, but got on ahead of Vydra in the last two games, and Dyche explained: “We can't play everyone all the time.

“We have had some minor injuries but nothing too major so we have adapted the team and with that team (against Parma) we looked at the minutes list and Barnesy was top with Westy next to him so that is why they played different amounts to let others catch up.

“It is never perfect but we have done well this pre-season to get a lot of the players up to a literal game time so we have done well to get a good blend into all the players of actual minutes.”

And Vydra and Wells could still be useful to the squad, with Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez offering different skill sets.

On Vydra and Wells, Dyche added: “They do offer us something different.”