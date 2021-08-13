Sean Dyche on his contract: “It is just taking a bit of time to iron out the details.”

Sean Dyche

Dyche is in the last year of his current deal, but new chairman Alan Pace revealed on Wednesday he is “relaxed” about the situation.

Pace said: “If it was up to me, I’d write a contract for 10 years, I don’t have a problem.

“We also have collectively identified there are other priorities, because we are very comfortable with one another, I think, and we have a good thing working together.

“It is still a priority, but I wouldn’t put it as the number one priority – the window is for now.

“I’m not worried from that perspective.”

And Dyche tallied: “I said last season I had parked my contract talks because it was important to focus on the team.

“The team always comes first, including my staff.

“My situation is ongoing and I don't think there is anything to it other than making sure things are in place.”

Dyche is very much the jewel in the crown at Burnley in Pace’s eyes, so why the delay?

Dyche explained: “When players sign for a club, you put in place what is called a blue contract.

“Everything is set in stone, and that is the way every player signs a contract. It’s the same format for everyone, and it has been for years.

“Every manager or coach is on a staff contract, so it’s completely different. There are more things to look at, different details, it usually takes a bit longer.

“Don’t get me wrong, there is all the usual stuff, figures and all that.

“But it takes longer to construct these contracts because there isn’t a set format.

“Manager’s contracts are more tricky to make sure everything is right. Sometimes that delays things. Just making sure everything is ok…

“In my case I have been here a long time so it is a bit fair really, because you never know what is going to happen.

“We play fair, what suits the club, what suits me and can we find that nice ground that suits everyone. It is just taking a bit of time to iron out the details.”