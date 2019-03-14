Sean Dyche on Aaron Lennon’s fitness

Aaron Lennon could return for Burnley before the end of the season.

But Steven Defour remains unlikely to feature again this term.

Winger Lennon has been out since undergoing knee surgery just before Christmas, having been a regular in the side, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

Defour, however, has had an injury-hit campaign, before having an operation on a niggling calf problem.

Boss Sean Dyche said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Leicester City: “We’re pretty good, we’re hopeful today ready for the weekend.

“Steven Defour is making good progress, obviously it’s early yet, and Aaron Lennon continues to make progress.

“We’re getting people back.

“Aaron’s got a chance, I think over the next few weeks.

“Steven we’ll see, but probably not.

“The others, there’s just a few knocks and bruises but nothing too serious.”