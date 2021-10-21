Sean Dyche: "I've always made it clear that I don't do favourites, apart from Tripps!"

Sean Dyche and Kieran Trippier

And he retains a soft spot for the former Burnley right back, who played under Dyche from his arrival in October 2012, to the summer of 2015, when he joined Spurs.

The 31-year-old has since gone on to captain England, earning 35 caps, scoring in the World Cup semi-final defeat against Croatia.

He also won La Liga last season with Atletico Madrid, where he continues to ply his trade, despite being strongly linked with Manchester United over the summer.

Trippier said to Express Sport in March 2020: "I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I have a great relationship with Sean Dyche.

"I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can, but I'll know when the time is right. If I'm at Atleti for another two years that'll take me to 32 and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for.

"That's the way I want it to plan out. I want to play here for as long as I can and then finish playing for a manager like Sean Dyche while ending my career at Burnley. That's where I want to finish."

And he reiterated this week, talking about moving into coaching and the influence of Dyche, Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone: "I've learned a lot from all of them and this is something that I definitely want to do.

"Who knows, maybe further down the line I would like to be a manager. Who knows at the end of my career, I could play for Dyche again and get a coaching role with him. I would love to play in the Premier League again.

"I'm always on his case."

And Dyche said, of Trippier: "I've always made it clear that I don't do favourites, apart from Kieran!

"I always tell everyone that and make sure they're aware, he's always been my favourite, he's the one I don't deny!

"We had a good relationship as manager and player, he was very popular here with the staff and his fellow teammates, everyone, not just me, and sometimes you just connect with players a little bit more than others, and I've always had a soft spot for him as a lad.

"I like him a lot, I know his family a little bit as well, and he was a good kid. He's matured no end, taken on the challenge of playing for his country superbly well, and rounded himself into a thoroughly good professional.