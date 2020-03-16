Sean Dyche is convinced Burnley have moved forward this season

Sean Dyche is convinced Burnley have moved forward as a team.

And he just wants to underline that now in terms of points and position.

While matching or bettering the Clarets' seventh place finish of 2018- the club's best since 1974 - is a tough ask, Dyche's side could still top that season's tally of 54 points.

Burnley look certain to improve on last season's 40 points, which saw them finish 15th, as, ahead of the temporary shutdown, they sit 10th with 39 points, and nine games still to play.

Asked about beating the 54-point mark, Dyche admitted: “The realistic target is still to build on last season.

"That’s the first target. It’s very difficult to build on the season we finished seventh, not because it’s impossible, but it’s improbable.

“Seventh was a big achievement, you look at what we are, what we do, the wages, the finance and put everything in the melting pot, that’s a big finish for us.

“Generally speaking, the question is can we move on from last season?

"I think the second half of last season, it’s tough to move on from that.

"We got 28 points from 19 games, that’s a good tally.

“But the whole season as an overview, can we move on from there?

"I think we have generally with performance levels. I’ve said all along from pre-season we look in much better shape and I like the group we’re working with."

He added: “It’s continued to grow.

"There have been a few bumps in the road, which happens.

"We’ve got to this point and we’re in good shape.

"We’ve been a bit unfortunate with this clutch of injuries, but generally, 39 points at this stage is a good tally.

“We’ve been scoring more, creating more chances, we’ve still been defending well, keeping clean sheets. So it’s a good mixture, a healthy mixture.

“So have we moved forward in my opinion? Yes. Have we moved forward in terms of the league table? Not quite yet, so let’s get that done and see where it takes us.”

Five more wins would see Burnley match that 54-point campaign, and Dyche smiled: “We could (still get 54 points).

"We can’t guarantee it.

"All we can do is work to try and get there, but it’s not that easy.

"You’ve still got those pesky 11 other clubs out there, trying to stop us.

“We could, in theory.

"We want to be competitive, we want to go for things, but equally we want to make sure we are confirmed in the Premier League.

"That hasn’t been achieved yet. But putting that to one side, I do think we have moved forward as a team."

That has been shown by the wins column this season.

Only the current top five - Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have more than Burnley's 11 wins.

And the Clarets have 11 clean sheets, which is only topped by Liverpool's 12.

Dyche is delighted by those statistics: “That’s a good marker because you set out to win, not draw.

"I made that clear when I got here.

"Our first focus is on winning. If we can’t get a win, then you accept a draw.

“It’s good that we’re winning games, and not drawing them, or losing them.

"Within that, we’re also keeping clean sheets as well.

"Those clean sheets are very pleasing for the whole team and not just Popey, who has been excellent.

"You’ve got to keep clean sheets to win games, that’ for sure.”