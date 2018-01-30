Sean Dyche eyeing further success with the Clarets

Burnley surprised the world of football by briefly occupying a Champions League slot last month.

But while breaching the top-four again looks unlikely, Clarets boss Sean Dyche knows success at Turf Moor is measured in different ways.

Sean Dyche doesn't believe that there'll be another Leicester story for quite some time

After signing his new four-and-a-half-year deal last week, Dyche spoke of continuing the remarkable progress made in just over five years at the helm, and keeping “Proudsville” exactly that.

Dyche said: “That’s the millionaire-dollar future question for football, is how outside of the super-power clubs, how are we going to chase them down?

“The way it’s looking at the minute. I don’t think there will be another Leicester story for a while, because coaching still starts with the raw ingredient, and if that raw ingredient is of a higher level in the first place, and then a coach comes in and works with that raw ingredient with a higher skill set, that’s going to make the challenge for everyone else harder.”

So what is success for Dyche and Burnley?: “I really like seeing players develop.

Michael Keane is amongst the players who have won International recognition under Sean Dyche

“That’s still my underlining thing.

“Winning is the beautiful feeling you get from it all going well.

“We played Man United last Saturday and some of our performances were top drawer, so that’s development for me.”

Danny Ings, Tom Heaton, Kieran Trippier, Michael Keane and Jack Cork have all played under Dyche at Burnley and gone on to earn senior England caps, and he accepted: “Yeah, but that’s not your goal.

“The goal is to be successful here.

“It’s a nice by-product if because of that success, these players are developing.

“So if you can’t win the Premier League, how can you win?

“You can win by developing players, you can win for this area. It’s not a major city, and the whole place buzzes off having a Premier League football club.”