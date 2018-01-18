Burnley manager Sean Dyche has brushed off shocking claims by a former teammate that his trademark gravelly voice is down to eating worms!



Journalists at the weekly press conference at Turf Moor were in gales of laughter after the much respected manager, who has taken his team to seventh in the Premier League, told them he also "smoked exhaust pipes."

Sean Dyche has today laughed off the speculation

After being questioned about the claims Dyche also said: "I have gravel for breakfast too.

"Those three combined often are the things that keep this voice sounding how it is."

Dyche was responding to headline grabbing story in the national press earlier this week by former Bristol City teammate Soren Andersen that Dyche used to eat the worms from the ground before every training session.

The pair played together for Bristol City in the late 90s and, according to Andersen every time they trained Dyche would eat worms.

Andersen said: "It was like "oops, there's a rainworm" and then he ate it.

"It was a bit disgusting and very strange. He was a good player and I enjoyed being around him but the thing with the worms was really strange."

Dyche laughed off the worm claims as a "bit of banter" and said he never actually ate them.

He added: " I’ve done it here and Watford too - you get a nice, big juicy worm hanging out of your mouth.

"It wobbles, wriggling around.

"Look as if you’re chewing it and then spit it out."

The manager added that he thought Andersen had taken it a "bit too far" but he clearly has no hard feelings as he called him a "good lad."