Sean Dyche celebrates nine years at the helm with first Premier League win of the season

Sean Dyche

And he was delighted the win came on the back of a good performance, as his side took most of their chances, and restricted Brentford's.

Burnley climbed out of the bottom three on goal difference, ahead of Leeds' game at Norwich on Sunday, with a first home league win since January, and he said: "Really pleased, the lads have been working hard to be fair to them, as I've mentioned recently, it's frustrating and awkward doing interviews after a game when you haven't had a win, you keep mentioning you think the performances are right, apart from the details.

"Then today, another right performance and we do get the details right, particularly first half.

"I thought we were excellent, the mixture of football we found to affect them, and we still had a big moment to deal with when Popey makes a fantastic save from short range - you never know, it might change the feel - but we were really strong first half, and well worth of going in with that lead."

His nine years have brought remarkable success, but also a relegation in 2015, and he admits the patience of the outgoing board was a major aspect of his longevity: "I think the way the game is changing, and the demand comes round quickly for changes, I think the patience of the ownership here, they were very patient with what they were seeing, and what they wanted, in tough times as well - and the fans have been very patient as well.