Ryan Christie from Celtic and 18 other HUGE Premier League deals that could go through on deadline day

Deadline Day always brings with it a number of surprising last minute deals that may or may not go through but there are already plenty of speculation that have been doing the rounds for days or even weeks and, in some cases, months.

Sean Dyche looked to have had all his business completed but a last minute deal maybe be on the cards to bolster the Clarets defensive options.

And then what about Ryan Christie? The Scotland international winger and Celtic star could be on his way to England, with Burnley and Bournemouth vying for his signature.

Elsewhere, Liverpool may yet bolster their squad by swooping for a player from a Premier League rival. For Everton, Rafa Benitez looks set to be active in the last few hours of the window as he bids to bolster his squad and build on an impressive start to the season.

The London clubs, particularly West Ham, could be busy – there looks to be work to do at Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s headline grabbing return to Manchester United could mean more than one player heads for the exit door at Old Trafford.

In particular, could Leeds United be set to finally complete a deal nearly 1,000 days in the making after missing out on the same player in the last seconds of January 2019’s transfer deadline day?

A few big names could be set to depart the Premier League and further their careers elsewhere in Europe. It certainly promises to be a busy time.

Take a look below and flick through at some of the big deals that could be set to go through before the 11pm deadline.

1. Adama Traore - Spurs The Wolves star is said to be desperate to push through a move to London and join up with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo with "super-agent" Jorge Mendes doing everything he can to facilitate a deal.

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Borussia Dortmund The 20-year old's future is unclear, Dortmund are said to be "very keen" on a loan deal but Chelsea are on record as not wanting to let the England international leave. Hudson-Odi himself, understandably, wants to play first team football.

3. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Southampton The Ox never seems to be short of Premier League suitors whenever a transfer window opens and this time it's the Saints who are favourites to land his signature. Ralph Hasenhüttl is keen on a loan deal for the midfielder but plenty other clubs are rumoured to be in the market including Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

4. Odsonne Edouard - Crystal Palace Palace are in the market for a striker and it looks like either Eddie Nketiah or Odsonne Edouard will be the player to fill that gap. Celtic could be open to a deal for the Frenchman, providing Palace are able to meet their asking price.