Runaway leaders Manchester City dominate our pick of the Premier League so far

Now seemed as good as time as any to look back on the season so far, and the outstanding performers.

It is no surprise to see runaway leaders Manchester City dominating our team of the season – we have selected six City stars in our starting XI, with another on the bench.

And Blues boss Pep Guardiola has to be the manager of the season to date, despite a number of candidates, with vastly inferior budgets, including Burnley’s own Sean Dyche.

Dyche has guided the Clarets to seventh in the table, despite going 10 league games without a win, and, indeed, steered his side briefly into the Champions League places in December.

Two of his players earn a mention in our selection, with Ben Mee – who has stood in for Tom Heaton as captain since September – making the side as one of the best performing centre backs in the league.

And there wasn’t much between Mee and defensive partner James Tarkowski, who has also played a big part in helping make Burnley the fourth-best defensive unit in the Premier League so far this season.

