After Middlesbrough centre back Ben Gibson became Burnley’s first summer signing on Sunday, Manchester City keeper Joe Hart is expected to follow.

Hart is set to confirm a three-year contract, in a £4m deal, with the 75-cap England keeper prepared to take a sizeable cut in wages to move to Turf Moor.

There are add ons in the deal, based on Burnley’s performance in the Europa League and Premier League.

The Clarets are set for a busy day in the transfer market today, before they depart tomorrow for their Europa League third qualifying round first leg clash against Istanbul Başakşehir at the Fatih Terim Stadium.

However, Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas will not be making the switch.

The former Hull City man’s move collapsed over the weekend, after Burnley had agreed an £8m fee on Friday.

And the Clarets face competition for West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez.

Three Premier League rivals are believed to be keen on the former Claret, for whom the club had an £16m bid rejected by the Baggies on Thursday.

That came after an earlier combined £25m offer fotr Rodriguez and centre back Craig Dawson was turned down last month.

Earlier this summer, six top-flight clubs expressed an interest in the forward.

Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace were believed to be among those eyeing Rodriguez, who prospered at Burnley under Cherries boss Eddie Howe in his only full season in charge at Turf Moor in 2011/12.

And Spurs – now the only Premier League club not to make a summer signing – are also thought to be keen.

Rodriguez played under Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, between 2013 and 2014.

West Brom are thought to be holding out for more in the region of £18m for Rodriguez,

Sean Dyche was reticent to speak on his targets: “There’s only rumours, which is your job! We hope so (it’s a busy few days) for the right reasons.

“We’re certainly looking, we’re active, and if these deals can be done quickly and straight, and everyone agrees, it’s very helpful.

“If they can’t, we have to keep plugging away and hopefully get the situations olen we want to open.

“There’s some many reports on us, kind of weirdly good, it would be worse if there were none, but there are so many.

“I show respect in these situations, it’s different talking about Ben (Gibson) because it’s a done deal. Once it’s done, I’m more than happy to share everything with you.”