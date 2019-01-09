Rimington ease home in derby clash

A rampant Rimington side brought lashings of New Year’s cheer as they put old foes Waddington to the sword with an emphatic and convincing 6-0 victory.

Rimington had plenty of the ball in the opening stages of the game, but they were kept at arm’s length by a stubborn Waddington back line.

A long-range shot from Langford was well struck, but it flew over the bar.

Waddington had half a sniff when a dipping cross from Conti just missed the onrushing Byron.

Rimington took the lead on 21 minutes when Cook sparked a fantastic move from just inside his own half.

He fed Tootle, who, in turn, picked out Bagot, and he made no mistake as he slotted in.

Rimington doubled their lead on 32 minutes when Langford fed a lovely pass through for Tootle to chase, and his first time cross was met by James. Anderson had no chance as it bulged the back of his net.

A surging run from Waddington’s Hickling saw him beat two to get into the area.

His fizzed cross was dangerous, but McCarthy was there to make the clearance before Drake could make a difference.

After the break, Waddington responded as Brunskill won possession tight by the touchline. He fed it back to Conti, but his shot was blocked by Birkett.

Bagot was next to test the target when his crisp shot was pushed to safety after a worldy save by Anderson.

It was 3-0 on 53 minutes when Taylor overlapped to find Cook on the penalty spot. He touched it to Tootle, and the striker made no mistake with a crisp, cool finish.

More good football saw man of the match Cook turn his man in midfield, before finding the always-available Bailey on the right flank.

He fizzed a pass to Parker, but he was under pressure and the ball was ushered away before he could shoot.

Game, set and match came just four minutes later. Bagot added another wonder strike to his repertoire as he found the back of the net with a unbelievable overhead kick.

It became a rout with just under 20 minutes left to play when O’Brien showed excellent awareness to rob possession on the half way line. He picked out Bagot, who had set off on a run, he found Taylors surging run who crashed the ball into the back of the net.

And further salt was rubbed into the wounds as Rimington were awarded a penalty on 80 minutes, and Bagot slotted home.

Rimington manager David Cook said: “We were really good and did exactly what we wanted to do. We wanted to press them and cut off their build-up.

“Right to the end we were wanting to control the game but still wanted to score. 6-0 against Waddington doesn’t happen too often, so I’m really happy with the boys.”