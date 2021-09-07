Revealed: Burnley overpaid by £2M for their new signings during summer transfer window

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is seen during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James Park on August 25, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Now that it is all said and done, did football teams spending on their new acquisitions represent good value for money?

Interested in the transfer market, TicketGum.com sought to discover which Premier League clubs over or underpaid the most for their respective new signings in the summer 2021 transfer window.

TicketGum.com found that Arsenal is in first place as the Gunners overpaid by £49.7 million for their new members to the squad in the summer 2021 transfer window.

The 2020-21 Premier League clubs that over or underpaid the most during the summer transfer window.

The collective market value for Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares equates to £107.1 million but Arsenal splashed out £156.8 million to secure their services for the club.

In second position is the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. City overpaid by £41.5 million for the dynamic Jack Grealish – who was their only signing of the summer 2021 transfer window.

Leeds United (£19.4 million), Newcastle United (£10.6 million) and Brentford (£10.4 million), Aston Villa (£10.2 million) are among the other Premier League clubs who overpaid by over £10 million for their respective signings in the summer 2021 transfer window, consequently ranking third, fourth, fifth and sixth.

Burnley are in 11th spot as they overpaid by £2.2 million for their new additions. The market value of Connor Roberts and Maxwel Cornet is £15.3 million but Sean Dyche’s side spent £17.5 million for the players in the summer 2021 transfer window.

Maxwel Cornet of Ivory Coast in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Ivory Coast at Stadion Galgenwaard on October 13, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands.

In terms of value, it seems Manchester United conducted the best business out of all the Premier League clubs as they underpaid by a colossal £59.8 million for their new signings.

The total market value of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho is currently £193.5 million but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side managed to attain all three players for an impressive grand sum of £133.7 million.

Watford (£7.2 million) and Brighton (£7.5 million) are among the other Premier League teams that underpaid by more than £7 million given how much they forked out for their respective new players in the summer 2021 transfer market, respectively ranking in 17th and 18th spot.