Return of Defour and Brady is good timing - Burnley boss Dyche

Robbie Brady will look to get another 90 minutes under his belt for the Under 23s on Monday.



And with Steven Defour making his first Premier League start since January at Manchester City, Clarets boss Sean Dyche is cheered by the news on the injury front.

Steven Defour, left

Brady will feature against Sheffield United Under 23s at Curzon Ashton, and, barring any complications, should come into the thinking for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.

Dyche said: “We had to take Azza (Aaron Lennon) off, he was struggling at the end playing with the stitches in his thigh, which he did great with.

“We had to be precautionary.

“Robbie is close now, but not quite there yet. He’ll probably play on Monday, and if he gets through that 90, great news, that means he’s very close then.

“But Steven, I spoke to him about playing, I said, look, it’s a tough game, but we want you in there and want you to get match fit, and that will do him the world of good.

“Yet again, we took him off as a precaution, there was a lot of work involved with them keeping the ball, but he’ll come back and enjoy his or with us again, as will Robbie, so they’re getting closer now.

“And it’s appropriate timing, they’ve been very unfortunate, but we do need those reinforcements.”