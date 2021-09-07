Research shows Burnley got good value for summer signings

Maxwel Cornet

According to research from http://TicketGum.com to discover which Premier League clubs over or underpaid the most for their respective new signings, the Clarets ranked 11th, having been found to have overpaid by £2.2million, having brought in Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts, as well as free signings Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon.

Arsenal are thought to have overpaid by £49.7 million for their new signings, while Manchester United have been the most diligent in the summer 2021 transfer market as they have underpaid by £59.8 million for their new talent.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were judged to have overpaid by £41.5 million for the acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

TicketGum.com used reputable sources to identify the transfer fee paid by Premier League clubs for each of their respective new signings, using only signings whose fee was disclosed.

They then utilised football database Transfermarkt , who use various sophisticated mathematical models/techniques to establish the market value of players.

The full findings from https://www.ticketgum.com/premier-league-tickets were:

Arsenal - overpaid by £49.7M

Manchester City £41.5M

Leeds United £19.4M

Newcastle United £10.6M

Brentford £10.4M

Aston Villa£10.2M

Tottenham Hotspur £9.6M

Chelsea, West Ham £7.5M

Crystal Palace £6.9M

Liverpool £4.5M

Burnley £2.2M

Norwich - underpaid by £500K

Southampton £1.2M

Everton £5.6M

Leicester City £6.2M

Wolverhampton Wanderers £6.55M

Watford £7.2M

Brighton & Hove Albion £7.5M

Manchester United £59.8M

In terms of the most over-priced players, they were found to be:

Jack Grealish fee £100M - overpaid by £41.5M2

Ben White £50M - £28.8M

Aaron Ramsdale £30M - £19.2M

Daniel James £30M - £13.8M

Cristian Romero £42.5M - £11M

Kristoffer Ajer £14M - £7.7M

Romelu Lukaku £97.5M - £7.5M

Emiliano Buendia £38M - £6.5M

Nikola Vlasic £33.5M - £6.5M

Pape Sarr £14.6M - £5.6M

Junior Firpo £12.8M - £5.6M