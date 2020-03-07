RATINGS: Burnley 1 Spurs 1

The Clarets stretched their unbeaten run to seven in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hoptspur.
Chris Wood gave the Clarets the lead when prodding the ball home from close range after Hugo Lloris had spilled Jay Rodriguez's striker. However, Spurs left Turf Moor with a point when Ben Mee brought down Erik Lamela inside the box and Dele Alli converted the penalty.
1. Nick Pope 6
Didn't have a save to make in the first half and saw both Alderweireld and Lo Celso fire over in the second. The away side's only shot on target came from the spot, which Alli converted.
Caught out a few times in the first half by Bergwijn, who made life difficult when the introduction of Moura and Lo Celso allowed him to stretch play more. Battled well, but not quite as assured a performance as usual.
The full back didn't concede a great deal down his side of the pitch, though the introductions of Moura and then Aurier gave him a bit more to think about. Got forward well to supply service for the strikers.