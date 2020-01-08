RANKED: Part one - Sean Dyche's cash signings as Burnley boss

Clarets chief Sean Dyche has made 33 cash signings in just more than seven years in charge at Turf Moor.

We've compiled a list of all the players - from the cheapest to joint record signings Chris Wood and Ben Gibson - that Dyche has forked out for. Here's the first instalment of the paid for personnel, from 33 to 18. Do you agree with how we've ranked these signings?

1. 33. Jelle Vossen The Belgian striker was brought to Turf Moor from Genk in July 2015, but he had returned to his homeland by the end of August. Vossen made three league starts before cutting his stay short and signing for Club Brugge.

2. 32. Jonathan Walters The former Republic of Ireland international endured a frustrating time with the Clarets. The forward suffered an ankle injury on his first start for the club, a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup, and played just one more time.

3. 31. Chris Long The young striker, who arrived with plenty of promise after signing from Everton, featured 11 times for Burnley, making just one start. In seven of those games Long was introduced after the 80th minute.

4. 30. Marvin Sordell The former Watford striker scored a superb goal against Spurs in the FA Cup at White Hart Lane, but that was as good as it got. He made just four starts in total before making a move to Colchester United.

