Race for Burnley target Rodriguez set to hot up

Burnley are likely to have to move quickly if they are to land former striker Jay Rodriguez.

The 29-year-old is available for a knockdown fee this summer, having been rewarded by West Brom for his loyalty after the Baggies’ relegation in 2018.

The one-cap England international got his head down and hit 22 goals as West Brom finished as losing Championship play-off semi-finalists, and due to a clause inserted in his contract a year ago, clubs only have to pay an initial £5m with £5m in add ons, providing a deal is done by the middle of July.

The bargain price has alerted a number of Premier League clubs, however, with Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth - and his former Burnley boss Eddie Howe - and newly-promoted Norwich City and Sheffield United are expected to be among the clubs vying for his signature.

Rodriguez is currently away, but would like his future resolving in time to link up with his new teammates in time for the start of pre-season, with clubs expected back in at the end of the month or start of July.

It is seven years ago this week Rodriguez left Turf Moor as the club’s then-record sale at £7m, joining Southampton.

Last summer the Clarets had bids up to £16m turned down for the former Barrowford Celtic youngster, with West Brom then holding out for as much as £18m.