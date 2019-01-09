Preston boss speaks about interest in Burnley keepers

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has spoken about his interest in Burnley's three England international keepers.

North End have been knocked back by the Clarets, after enquiring about the availability of Tom Heaton, Joe Hart or Nick Pope on loan, as they look to bolster their goalkeeping department after allowing Chris Maxwell to join Charlton Athletic on a temporary basis.

Heaton is currently in possession of the jersey at Turf Moor, playing the last two Premier League games, after replacing Hart, who had been ever-present in the league until being left out for the win over West Ham.

And Pope made his first appearance since July on Saturday, as he returned from a dislocated shoulder in the Emirates FA Cup victory at home to Barnsley.

North End have since shifted their sights, with a deal for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley imminent.

Asked about the Burnley trio this morning, Neil said: "I can't divulge anything that's going to be interesting to be honest.

"Burnley have got three good goalkeepers, everybody's aware of that, but at the end of the day they are Burnley's goalkeepers.

"That's pretty much as far as it goes."