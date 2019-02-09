Premier League preview: Brighton v Burnley

Burnley travel to Brighton on Saturday hoping to extend their unbeaten Premier League spell to seven games.

Both sides drew in their most recent Premier League fixtures, and only three points separate them in the bottom half of the table.

The Clarets followed three defeats in December with three wins and now three draws, setting up their longest unbeaten spell in the Premier League since April 2018. If they avoid defeat at

Brighton it would be their longest run at this level since returning to the top flight in 2016.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, go into the match having played an FA Cup replay in midweek - beating West Brom 3-1 after extra-time thanks to Glenn Murray's double - and they're without a Premier League win since December 29th.

That was a 1-0 win over Everton, the last team to beat Burnley. Since then the Clarets have doubled their points tally, and a win at the Amex Stadium could take them to 14th in the table.

James Tarkowski scored his third goal of the season to win the reverse fixture for Burnley in December, with the previous five meetings all ending in a draw.

The Clarets haven’t lost to Brighton since August 2013, in a match where Tom Heaton picked up the only red card of his Clarets career.

This time round Sean Dyche continues to face injury problems. Aaron Lennon and Jon Walters are still out, with Steven Defour and Matt Lowton also unlikely to be ready to return.

On a more positive note, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady played against Southampton last week, while Stephen Ward was on the bench against the Saints and at Old Trafford.

Brighton are missing Jose Izquierdo and Dale Stephens through injury, but Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bernardo, who both featured against the Baggies, are available again after lengthy absences.

After their trip to East Sussex, Burnley have a two-week break before they face Tottenham at home on February 23rd.