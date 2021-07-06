Premier League looking forward to full stadiums again after announcement by Government

Chris Wood celebrates his opener against Spurs in March 2020

Johnson outlined the Government's latest plans to "restore people's freedoms" in England ahead of the final stage of lockdown easing on July 19th.

Setting out a five-point plan at a Monday evening press conference, Johnson said he planned to lift the limits of the number of people attending sports venues which would provide the green light for Turf Moor to be full for Burnley’s first home game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Burnley will begin their sixth-successive season in the Premier League with a clash at home to Brighton on Saturday, August 14th.

Turf Moor has not been full since the 1-1 draw with Spurs in March 2020, after which the country was locked down due to the global fight against coronavirus.

A final decision on whether to lift the remaining restrictions in England on July 19th will be taken next Monday, but the intention for Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond is for stadiums to operate at full capacity from that date which is being billed as 'Big Bang' Freedom Day.

There would also be no more legal requirement on wearing face masks in shops or on public transport and no more limits on social contact.

'Vaccine passports' would not be compulsory for entry and the Premier League has welcomed Johnson's latest plans.

A statement released by the Premier League on Monday evening read: "Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government, and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season.