Pope to see specialist on Monday

Nick Pope will see a specialist tomorrow to ascertain the damage sustained after dislocating his shoulder at Aberdeen on Thursday night,

The England international was forced off after a collision with James Tarkowski, his left shoulder coming out of the socket before being forced back in.

And Clarets boss Sean Dyche, who has Tom Heaton nursing a calf problem, and Anders Lindegaard a tight thigh, will wait for the verdict before deciding whether to add to his pool of goalkeepers.

Adam Legzdins played in the goalless draw with Montpellier, while Conor Mitchell has joined St Johnstone on loan for the season.

Dyche said on Pope: “We’re waiting. His shoulder...he sees the specialist tomorrow, but the shoulder joint definitely came out and went back in, so it depends on the damage on the way.

“We’ll wait and see what the specialist says.

“When you see the incident, it’s a freak, I’ve seen the stills which show everything. It’s just a freak moment.

“To have two in just under a year, with Tom, is unusual, but it’s one of those challenges we have to face.

“It went back in pretty quick, so it depends on the disruption in the shoulder. We’ll find out more tomorrow.

“We’ve got to wait and see.”

Heaton and Lindegaard are expected to be available for the second leg with Aberdeen on Thursday, as Dyche added: “Tom we’ve had to be careful with, Anders had a tight thigh so couldn’t play today, Legz did fine, so we’ve got to wait and see on the news tomorrow before we consider our options.

“You want as much pressure as possible on your keepers, and we thought this year, with Tom getting fit again, would be a real good group, pushing each other all the time. But we’re two down, three for today, but Tom isn’t a serious one, like Anders, but we couldn’t risk it.

“They are settling down well.”

And in terms of bringing in a replacement, he said: “We’ll have to wait and see, until tomorrow we don’t know anything about time scales, but we’re always diligent with our lines of communication to certain parties in case.”

Robbie Brady also came off just before half-time, though that was more precautionary: “He felt a tight hamstring so we got him off immediately, as you saw, he did try to run back at one point, and we went ‘no, no, don’t do that!’ So hopefully it will settle down quickly.

“We could certainly do without any more injuries, obviously.

“We’ve got a few we have to be careful with, Barnesy we managed to get some minutes, Vokesy, Kevin Long as well, so that’s good, Jon Walters, but we have to be ultra careful, we are getting a bit skinny on numbers.”