Pope is not concerned by Clarets’ lack of goals

The Clarets have yet to win when conceding first this season, but goalkeeper Nick Pope accepts that it’s simply the nature of the beast in the Premier League.

The 1-0 reversal against Manchester United at Turf Moor was the 10th time that they’ve shipped the opener in the top flight this term and they’ve only managed to recover a couple of points from games against Spurs and West Ham.

In all Burnley haven’t won in the 50 fixtures where the opposition has broken the deadlock under Sean Dyche at this level, losing 41 of those, but that only highlights the growing power of the division.

Having scored just five goals in 10 games, Pope said: “It’s obviously difficult in this league when you play top teams, or any team, you go 1-0 down in the Premier League it is difficult.

“A lot of teams find that. It is difficult and makes it harder for ourselves but it doesn’t mean the game’s over by a long stretch.

“I think we put in a good performance. We just didn’t quite have enough in the end to get any points which is disappointing. Our performance was good.

“It’s one bit of space and they take advantage of that. It’s what the top teams do more than the other teams in the league, that’s what’s happened.

“After the goal I thought we reacted well and have gone forward a lot and had a lot of the ball but couldn’t quite break them down.

“When you look back at the season some fall your way and some don’t. That happened today where it didn’t quite fall for us.”

The hosts had restricted Jose Mourinho’s men to minimal opportunities at the weekend, with Frenchman Anthony Martial scoring with United’s first shot on target.

But Pope acknowledges that’s what you’re up against in what is widely considered to be one of the best leagues in world football.

“It is frustrating, to lose any game when it’s the first shot,” he said. “We were well in the game at that point, it didn’t feel like they were battering us or on top of us, it was a bit out of nothing really. It’s disappointing but so is every loss.

“It was a nice finish. He had a bit of space in the box, he’s close in and he’s put it in off the crossbar. A good finish.

“We are restricting these teams, we have done with a lot of teams. I think we have grown a lot throughout the season, even though we’ve not picked up as many points in the last few games, I still think every performance we’re growing more.

“Playing well can’t be under-estimated. I think that’s a big thing. If we stay in this vein of form then the points will come.”

The Clarets have now gone eight games without a win across the board but Pope is confident that performance levels will soon be rewarding with points.

“That’s what we’re doing, working hard every day in training to make it happen at a weekend,” he said.

“All the lads want to play another game. Get that next win.

“Our position says enough. That we can go that many games without a win and still stay there is a testament to how we started and how well we have played this season.”