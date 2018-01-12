Poland keeping tabs on Clarets defender James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski is prepared to play the waiting game when it comes to his international future with both England and Poland supposedly monitoring the centre back.



The 25-year-old has admittedly been discussing the potential tug-of-war with his family but the defender revealed that the dream is to represent the Three Lions.

England boss Gareth Southgate has watched numerous games at Turf Moor this season

Gareth Southgate has been spotted in the Bob Lord Stand at Turf Moor on numerous occasions this season while reports from Central Europe suggest that Adam Nawalka is also keeping tabs on the former Brentford man.

The one-time Legia Warsaw player and manager, named in the 1978 FIFA World Cup team of the tournament, is reportedly looking to bolster his central defensive options with numbers a bit thin on the ground.

Monaco's Kamil Glik, 29, and Michal Pazdan, 30, had been partnered in the final group games of the qualifiers for Russia while Palermo's Thiago Rangel Cionek, 31, also featured though there aren't many alternatives beyond that.

Jaroslaw Jach is preferred on the left side of a back three for both club and country and Artur Jedrzejczyk, Bartosz Bereszynski, Tomasz Kedziora and Borussia Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek all operate in the full back positions.

Tarkowski accepts that he'll have a decision to make should Poland come calling, particularly with the World Cup around the corner, but he's still hanging his hopes on an England cap.

"The England manager has been down to a few games and has called up a couple of lads before - Keano, Corky and Heats - so obviously it is something he is starting to look at a bit more," he said.

"I have got a chance in some form, how much of a chance I am not too sure. In my position it is probably one of the stronger positions around the pitch at the moment, especially in England there seems to be a lot of centre halves doing well.

"You have just got to do what you can do, you can't hope too much on it, you have to do your job at your club and if it comes then I'll happily head over there."

He added: "There's been discussions, mainly just between me and family about what I would want to do.

"I see myself as English so that was always my first thought but at some point in your career you have to maybe acknowledge that there are other opportunities elsewhere.

"I may have to look at those at some point but for now I am concentrating on my club football and go from there.

"I will have to sit and wait and see what happens. If they want to call me up then I will obviously have to a decision to make.

"I don't know that they are thinking. They are proud of the Polish people in terms of they want full Polish blood.

"I think they want to try and keep it that way, if they are struggling in a position or looking elsewhere then maybe they will look my way but for now I am just happy where I am.

"Everyone wants to experience a World Cup. That is all you want to do growing up is play football and play for your country."