Player ratings: Southampton 1 Burnley 2

Substitute Matej Vydra scored a wonderful winner at St Mary's as the Clarets picked up their 10th point from the last four games.

The striker, who replaced the injured Chris Wood in the 22nd minute against the Saints, cushioned Jeff Hendrick's pass before skipping past his marker and launching the ball past Alex McCarthy. Ashley Westwood had earlier scored Burnley's fastest ever goal in the Premier League, before Danny Ings drew the hosts level. Here are our ratings from the South Coast...

1. Nick Pope 7 Although he conceded, and watched a Stephens header on to the crossbar, the Burnley goalkeeper had very little to do at St Mary's. Made a big save to deny Hojberg late on, restricting the space at his near post. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Phil Bardsley 7 Surrendered too much territory to Boufal at times, but matched the Moroccon in the foot race and timed his challenges to perfection. Prevented Armstrong and Djenepo from getting into the game after the break. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Charlie Taylor 7 Defensively sound, recovered well when required and protected the ball well when in possession. Always looks like creating something when involved in the opposition's half. Getty Buy a Photo

4. James Tarkowski 7 Coped tremendously well under the circumstances. Storm Dennis made the flight of the ball unpredictable, but the centre back always found a way to protect his penalty area. Getty Buy a Photo

