PLAYER RATINGS: Manchester United 0 Burnley 2

The Clarets made history after beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 58 years.
For the third time in succession Sean Dyche's side opened up a two-goal lead at the Theatre of Dreams, but this time they held out to claim three points. Chris Wood scored his 10th goal of the season when beating David De Gea at his near post in the 39th minute. Jay Rodriguez then thumped the ball home off the underside of the crossbar in front of the Stretford End before the hour.
1. Nick Pope 8
Claimed everything that was angled in to the penalty area, denied both Fred and Pereira in the first half and did well to turn a James header wide. Distribution with his hands was also first class and finished up with a clean sheet..