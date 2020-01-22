PLAYER RATINGS: Manchester United 0 Burnley 2



For the third time in succession Sean Dyche's side opened up a two-goal lead at the Theatre of Dreams, but this time they held out to claim three points. Chris Wood scored his 10th goal of the season when beating David De Gea at his near post in the 39th minute. Jay Rodriguez then thumped the ball home off the underside of the crossbar in front of the Stretford End before the hour.

1. Nick Pope 8 Claimed everything that was angled in to the penalty area, denied both Fred and Pereira in the first half and did well to turn a James header wide. Distribution with his hands was also first class and finished up with a clean sheet.

2. Matt Lowton 7 Had to deal with two combinations down his side of the pitch - firstly Williams and James and then Shaw and Lingard. Dealt with both very well, but distribution let him down at times.

3. Charlie Taylor 7 Coasted past Mata with ease every time he got the ball in the full back position to set Burnley on their way. Made an outstanding last ditch challenge to deny Martial in the first half.

4. James Tarkowski 7 Stayed cool under pressure and kept things tight at the back alongside Mee. Didn't give Martial, Pereira, Lingard or any of United's other attacking outlets room to breathe.

