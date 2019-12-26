New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and Burnley manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

Player ratings: Everton 1 Burnley 0

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 80th minute header gave Carlo Ancelotti the perfect start to his Everton tenure.

The striker guided Djibril Sidibe's cross in to the far corner to wrap up the points for the home side at Goodison Park on Boxing Day. Burnley boss Sean Dyche made two changes to his side with Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez replaced suspended Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes. Here are the scores...

Made an unbelievable save to deny Holgate from point blank range in the first half and then stuck out a leg to prevent Sidibe from putting the home side in front later on. Couldn't have done anything to keep out Calvert-Lewin's winner.

1. Nick Pope 6

His physicality and drive negated the threats of Digne and Bernard, who was eventually replaced by Moise Kean. Won several crunching 50/50 tackles.

2. Phil Bardsley 6

Settled far better in the second half having been stretched once or twice in the first. Calvert-Lewin, Sidibe and Coleman kept the full back occupied throughout, but he stuck to his task well.

3. Charlie Taylor 6

Swept everything up whenever Ben Mee wasn't in the vicinity, making a number of key interventions. Calvert-Lewin, however, got across the centre back to convert Everton's late winner.

4. James Tarkowski 7

