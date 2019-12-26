Player ratings: Everton 1 Burnley 0

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 80th minute header gave Carlo Ancelotti the perfect start to his Everton tenure.
The striker guided Djibril Sidibe's cross in to the far corner to wrap up the points for the home side at Goodison Park on Boxing Day. Burnley boss Sean Dyche made two changes to his side with Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez replaced suspended Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes. Here are the scores...
1. Nick Pope 6
Made an unbelievable save to deny Holgate from point blank range in the first half and then stuck out a leg to prevent Sidibe from putting the home side in front later on. Couldn't have done anything to keep out Calvert-Lewin's winner.