Player ratings: Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0

The Clarets brought a run of three successive defeats to an end in the Premier League as Chris Wood's goal separated the sides at Turf Moor.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche made three changes for the visit of Steve Bruce's Magpies as Ashley Barnes, Ashley Westwood and Phil Bardsley came in for Jay Rodriguez, Robbie Brady and Matt Lowton. Here are the scores as the hosts got back to winning ways.
1. Nick Pope 6
Had very little to do in terms of shot-stopping as Newcastle United failed to register an effort on target, but his presence was felt in the area as he came to collect crosses.
The Dutchman's pass completion percentage would have been on the low side, but he battled well against Atsu and Manquillo. Caught out by Joelinton when Gayle went close, though probably deserved a free kick.
Stuck to his task well as Carroll continued to prove himself a handful. The skipper brought a calmness to the defence, getting his foot on the ball when needed, but stuck in a boot or a head to break up the away side's attacks.