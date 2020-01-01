Player ratings: Burnley 1 Aston Villa 2

Unforced errors and a worrying lack of creativity cost the Clarets once again as Aston Villa ran out 2-1 winners at Turf Moor on New Year's Day.

Sean Dyche's side have mustered just three shots on target in four Premier League games and they already trailed Villa by two goals when registering their first of 2020. Wesley and Jack Grealish were on the scoresheet for the visitors before Chris Wood responded. Here's how the players rated...

1. Nick Pope 5 Denied Luiz in both halves and stuck a boot out to deny Wesley before the deadlock was broken. Will have been disappointed to have let Villa's opener through his legs, however. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Phil Bardsley 5 Far too generous with the space he afford Grealish who, similarly to Zaha and Jesus in previous games at Turf Moor, obliged by hitting the back of the net. Battled well with the Villa midfielder, though. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Charlie Taylor 6 Guilty of standing off Grealish in the lead up to Villa's first goal, but grew to become Burnley's main outlet after the break. Wood should have converted from one of his second half deliveries. Getty Buy a Photo

4. James Tarkowski 5 Saved by VAR when Villa thought they had taken the lead following the centre back's poor clearance. caught out by Wesley a couple of times and booked for a foul on Grealish. Getty Buy a Photo

View more