Player ratings: Burnley 1 Aston Villa 2

Unforced errors and a worrying lack of creativity cost the Clarets once again as Aston Villa ran out 2-1 winners at Turf Moor on New Year's Day.
Sean Dyche's side have mustered just three shots on target in four Premier League games and they already trailed Villa by two goals when registering their first of 2020. Wesley and Jack Grealish were on the scoresheet for the visitors before Chris Wood responded. Here's how the players rated...
1. Nick Pope 5
Denied Luiz in both halves and stuck a boot out to deny Wesley before the deadlock was broken. Will have been disappointed to have let Villa's opener through his legs, however.
Far too generous with the space he afford Grealish who, similarly to Zaha and Jesus in previous games at Turf Moor, obliged by hitting the back of the net. Battled well with the Villa midfielder, though.