Player ratings: AFC Bournemouth 0 Burnley 1

Substitute Jay Rodriguez scored an 89th minute winner, heading past Aaron Ramsdale from Ashley Westwood's cross to send the Clarets 10th in the Premier League. Here's how we scored the players on the South Coast.
View more
For the second game in succession Burnley's opponents failed to register a shot on target as Sean Dyche's side kept a seventh clean sheet of the season to see off the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.
Substitute Jay Rodriguez scored an 89th minute winner, heading past Aaron Ramsdale from Ashley Westwood's cross to send the Clarets 10th in the Premier League. Here's how we scored the players on the South Coast.