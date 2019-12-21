Jay Rodriguez celebrates his winner at the Vitality Stadium

Player ratings: AFC Bournemouth 0 Burnley 1

For the second game in succession Burnley's opponents failed to register a shot on target as Sean Dyche's side kept a seventh clean sheet of the season to see off the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Substitute Jay Rodriguez scored an 89th minute winner, heading past Aaron Ramsdale from Ashley Westwood's cross to send the Clarets 10th in the Premier League. Here's how we scored the players on the South Coast.

A second game in succession where the opposition failed to register a shot on target, but did the basics well. Handling was good, though the conditions caused a few issues with his kicking.

1. Nick Pope 6

His physicality helped break up the play on a number of occasions and kept fellow Scot Ryan Fraser quiet throughout.

2. Phil Bardsley 6

The centre half won't be far away from Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad should he continue in this run of form. He was a rock at the heart of Burnley's defence.

3. James Tarkowski 7

Protected Nick Pope's goal heroically once again, keeping the home side's chances in the final third at a premium. Won everything that came his way.

4. Ben Mee 6

