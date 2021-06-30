Operation blow for reported Burnley target

The 25-year-old started every game for Wales at the tournament, but was forced off against Denmark in the 4-0 defeat in the round of 16 in Amsterdam on Saturday, with Neco Williams of Liverpool - also linked with Burnley - coming on in his place.

And it has emerged that the Swansea City right back will require groin surgery, which will see him miss the start of the new season, and potentially scupper any move.

Roberts has been linked with a switch to Turf Moor, with a year remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

While the Clarets have Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley as options at right back, and new signing Nathan Collins can also play there, the club have been looking for a longer-term prospect in that position for some time, and tried to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny in January, only for the 24-year-old to join Celtic on loan for the rest of the season, where he made 14 appearances.