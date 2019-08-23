On loan Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater closing in on Burnley debut

Danny Drinkwater is in line to make his Burnley debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup second round tie at home to Sunderland.



The midfielder, signed on loan from Chelsea on deadline day, has been building up his match fitness, and played 45 minutes for the Under 23s on Monday, before a full outing behind closed doors in a bounce game on Wednesday.

Danny Drinkwater

Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves is likely to come too soon for the former Leicester man, but Drinkwater should be involved against the Black Cats: “Danny Drinkwater has taken another big step towards real fitness by getting a 90 minutes under his belt, and we’ll certainly be looking for him figuring in some form in the cup game.

“Sunday is a bit quick for him, he’s kind of at the end of his personal pre season if you like, he hasn’t played much football in pre season with Chelsea, although he’s fit and well.

“We explained he needs his minutes to get back up to speed and he’s bought into that, he’s been training really well, so that’s a quite clear picture for him now.”

Robbie Brady is closing in on a return to fitness after a rib injury, but Dyche said: “Robbie is getting back to full fitness, pleased to say he’s been on the grass and back training fully with the first team, so that’s good, but he won’t be involved yet.”

And Steven Defour is making ground after his injury woes: “Steven is back on the grass, still with the physios, but making progress, so we’re pleased with that.

“Other than that, we’re in pretty good shape.”