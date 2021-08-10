On-loan Burnley midfielder knocks old enemy Blackburn Rovers out of Carabao Cup

Adam Phillips celebrates his winning goal

Phillips, 23, is with the Shrimps for a third loan spell, after agreeing a 12-month deal with a further year’s option with the Clarets.

And, while Burnley unbeaten in seven games over 11 years against Rovers, haven’t played their traditional rivals for four years, Phillips stuck another blow for the Clarets by dumping Tony Mowbray’s side out on their own patch.

Phillips produced a cool finish from 12 yards after Greg Leigh was fouled in the area six minutes from time.

Morecambe had gone behind midway through the first half when former Clitheroe loan man Tyrhys Dolan headed home, but Cole Stockton equalised seven minutes into the second half.