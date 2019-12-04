Oasis track 'Wonderwall' inspires Manchester City as Turf Moor dressing room plunges into darkness

Manchester City stars belted out a rendition of popular Oasis anthem Wonderwall during a dressing room black-out at Burnley.

The defending Premier League champions arrived at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening to find their facilities in complete darkness.

Pep Guardiolas's made use of the lights on their phones to illuminate their surroundings ahead of their clash with Burnley while singing the 1990s anthem.

The famous tune - penned by City fan Noel Gallagher and voiced by brother Liam - inspired the visitors to a 4-1 victory over the Clarets.

City lit up the pitch and were simply too good for their hosts as Gabriel Jesus' double set them on their way.

Rodri thumped in City's third, rifling the ball in to the roof of the net from the edge of the penalty area, before substitute Riyad Mahrez added another.