Nothing in link with North End midfielder Pearson

There is no substance to national media reports that Burnley are interested in Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson.

A story surfaced on Sunday that the Clarets are looking at the 23-year-old, who has been arguably North End’s best player this season in the Championship.

Pearson started his career with Manchester United, before moving to Deepdale in 2016.

Pearson, 23, signed en a new contract in October, keeping him at Deepdale until the summer of 2021.

The Oldham-born man was North End’s young player of the year last season.

He spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Barnsley, and has been capped by England at every level from Under 16 to Under 20.

Sean Dyche has money to spend in January, and is monitoring a number of other situations: “There’s always money there, there’s no question of that. There’s an appropriate amount of money of course, it’s just the realities.

“It’s not an easy situation, the reality of the market. January is usually a tough period as regards to getting them.

“We are open minded about different situations. There’s a few things we have looked at and we continue to look at. Availability will be the key to it.”