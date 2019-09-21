Norwich City boss Daniel Farke full of admiration for Sean Dyche's work

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is full of respect and admiration for the job that Sean Dyche has carried out at Turf Moor.

The 42-year-old German, who had spent a couple of seasons in charge of Borussia Dortmund II prior to being recruited by the Canaries, fully appreciates the challenge they'll face against the Clarets, even after slaying champions Manchester City.

The Carrow Road head coach, who guided the club to the Championship title last term, emulating Dyche's success in 2015/16, would love to go on to mirror Burnley's achievements in the top flight.

With the hosts now embarking on their fifth campaign in six at the highest level, Farke commented: "We are so modest. Burnley have been able to play in this best league for a number of seasons.

"We have had five game days in the Premier League. They have an unbelievably experienced group of players. They are used to playing with each other.

"They know each other, they stick together. you always have the feeling it's a team with a great mentality, who fight for each other. I like that a lot. They have bravery.

"They also have good footballers. Yes, they are physical and they are dangerous out of set plays, they get a lot of bodies in the box, and crossing situations and sharp enough to win second balls.

"We have to be awake in these aspects and how to defend our box. Against a newly promoted side they will be greedy to get the next win.

"They are able to deliver at home with a bigger and better reputation than a newly promoted side. I am full of respect for Sean’s work."

Norwich haven't had any joy on the road so far this season, losing out in the opener against Liverpool at Anfield and then falling victim to Beryly Lubula's strike at the Broadfield Stadium as Crawley Town progressed in the Carabao Cup.

They were then beaten by West Ham United at the London Stadium in a game which saw Christoph Zimmermann and Marco Stiepermann withdrawn through injury while the likes of Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull played on with knocks.

"You can’t compare the approach," said Farke. "Burnley is a different side. The outcome at West Ham was due a bit to some unlucky developments, which I don’t need to talk about again.

"We were pretty dominant in the first 25 minutes, but especially away from home you need that reward of a goal. To go in a lead, like Manchester City, is so important in this league.

"We took some risks at the end against West Ham and we had injured players on the pitch because we couldn’t make any more changes.

"I am sure Burnley will try to press us but we will have spells when we can bypass the press and control the game. We have to be prepared for the moment if we lose the ball to control their counters."